Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Schedule with Dates, Match Timings and Venues

Rajasthan Royals (RR), the inaugural champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 12 in their opening game of IPL 2021.

The Sanju Samson-led side will play their first five matches at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, followed by four games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Royals will play three matches in the afternoon while their remaining 11 games are scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start. RR will once again face PBKS in their last group-stage contest on May 22 in Bengaluru.

Here is RR’s schedule for IPL 2021: