Rajasthan Royals IPL 2021 Schedule with Dates, Match Timings and Venues

Rajasthan Royals (RR), the inaugural champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) on April 12 in their opening game of IPL 2021.
The Sanju Samson-led side will play their first five matches at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, followed by four games at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
Royals will play three matches in the afternoon while their remaining 11 games are scheduled for a 7:30 PM IST start. RR will once again face PBKS in their last group-stage contest on May 22 in Bengaluru.
Here is RR’s schedule for IPL 2021:
- April 12, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings in Mumbai
- April 15, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai
- April 19, 07:30 PM: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai
- April 22, 07:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai
- April 24, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Mumbai
- April 29, 03:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals in Delhi
- May 2, 03:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi
- May 5, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi
- May 8, 07:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi
- May 11, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata
- May 13, 07:30 PM: Sunriers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata
- May 16, 03:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Kolkata
- May 18, 07:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru
- May 22, 07:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru