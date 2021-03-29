Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Jofra Archer to miss the initial stages of IPL 2021

England fast bowler Jofra Archer, who is a part of team Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, will undergo a surgical procedure on his right-hand next week.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has revealed that Archer suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home shortly before boarding the flight to India in January. The injury was managed by the ECB’s medical team through the tour, but specialist advice has now recommended surgery.

After the first ODI in Pune, Archer was sent home to recover from his elbow injury, which actually “deteriorated” during the T20I series.

“Jofra suffered a cut to his hand while cleaning at his home in January shortly before flying to India to prepare for the Test series,” the ECB statement said.

“The injury was managed by the ECB’s medical team through the tour and it did not impact on his availability.

“Further investigation and a specialist opinion was sought upon his return to the UK and, in conjunction with the ECB medical panel, it has been decided that surgery is the best option to manage his injury in the longer term.”

As of now, Archer will miss the initial phase of IPL 2021, scheduled to start from April 9. England head coach Chris Silverwood has confirmed that the ECB’s medical team will make a decision about Archer’s availability for the latter stages of the IPL, but surgery could make things even more complicated for the right-arm pacer.