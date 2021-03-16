Remaining India vs England T20Is to be played behind closed doors without spectators

Due to a sudden rise in COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad, the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) has decided to organise the remaining India vs England T20Is behind closed doors without spectators.

The matches scheduled to be played on March 16, 18 and 20 will be held in closed doors without fans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

“Due to rising in the number of Corona cases, we at GCA have decided in consultation with BCCI, the matches will be played closed door and not allow the spectators in the ground during T20 Internationals to be played between India and England at Ahmedabad,” said GCA vice president Dhanraj Nathwani in a late-night press statement on Monday.

The GCA added that they will refund the money to the spectators, who have purchased the tickets for the last three T20Is.

Tickets were priced between Rs 500 and Rs 10,000.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), meanwhile, has expressed confidence about the bio-security protocol in place for their players and support staff.

“We have just received confirmation that the remaining T20I matches will take place without spectators. We have also seen the statement by the Vice-President of the Gujarat Cricket Association confirming the fact. Aside from meaning there will be considerably less noise in the stadium, it doesn’t materially affect us as we remain in our bubble and even when crowds were in attendance, we never came into contact with any of them, and the ball was sanitised whenever it was hit into the stands,” said an ECB release.

The Maharashtra government, however, had already confirmed that the three ODIs in Pune – on March 23, 26 and 28 – will be played behind closed doors in the wake of a huge COVID-19 spike in their state.