Resign or become Sarfaraz 2.0: Shoaib Akhtar warns Babar Azam after Pakistan skipper’s fallout with selectors

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is reportedly unhappy with the recent announcement of the squads for the upcoming tours of South Africa and Zimbabwe.

According to several reports, Azam has raised his concerns with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and chief selector Mohammad Wasim after his suggestions on team selection were ignored.

Speaking on the issue, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has urged Azam to remain firm on his stance and even asked him to resign from captaincy if his demands are not met.

Akhtar also gave an example of former Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed and said that Azam would otherwise end up becoming just like him.

“We are hearing that Babar Azam is calling [PCB] and saying that his suggestions have been ignored regarding squad selection.

“If Babar Azam is so hurt and wants to become a brand, then he should resign right now and send a message that this can’t happen again. If he doesn’t do this, then he will become Sarfaraz part two,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan on PTV Sports.

Meanwhile, former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq also criticized the chief selector for ignoring the captain’s words and his choice of players.

“The important thing is that team is selected with consultation and I have already said many times that the most important person is the captain. Chief selector and coach are not the most important people because they can’t go inside the ground and the captain who has to make the team fight inside he should have the confidence.

“Babar Azam is not impressed with the team selection and Mohammad Wasim is saying it’s not your concern. How can Mohammad Wasim say such a thing to Babar Azam? This is surprising. Now, where are those statements of Mohammad Wasim and the policies of the board saying that the captain will have the full authority and will have the main role in the selection?” said Inzamam on his YouTube channel.