Road Safety World Series: Fans go berserk as Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar make a mockery of Bangladesh Legends

Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar turned back the clock on Friday with their unbeaten match-winning stand for India Legends in the Road Safety World Series opener at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Sehwag was at his characteristic best, starting the 110-run chase with a first-ball four off Bangladesh’s Mohammed Rafique. Nineteen runs came off the very first over as Sehwag set the tone for India’s victory.

Studded with former India players including Yuvraj Singh, Mohammed Kaif, Pragyan Ojha and Irfan Pathan, India Legends began the tournament with a 10-wicket win over Bangladesh Legends.

Viru hit ten fours and five sixes in his stunning 80 not out off just 35 balls.

Tendulkar, at the other end, scored unbeaten 33 off 26 with the help of five fours.

Earlier, R Vinay Kumar, Ojha and Yuvraj picked up two wickets each as Bangladesh were bowled out for 109 despite making a good start.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

A fifty off 20 deliveries for @virendersehwag! 8 fours and 3 sixes. Nothing has changed in all these years. He was the biggest entertainer, he still is. #Legend 😍 — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) March 5, 2021

Unreal hitting you veeru. 50 off just 20 balls. You Legend 😍❤️👑. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) March 5, 2021

I would pay to watch sehwag and sachin bat together no matter how old they are. #Justa90skid #Sheerjoy — Abhinav mukund (@mukundabhinav) March 5, 2021

Virender Sehwag & Sachin Tendulkar smashing the opposition Sehwag starting the innings with a boundary & finishing with a six Sehwag 80*(35) & Sachin 33*(26) Is it the early 2000s? — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 5, 2021

Virender Sehwag – "My batting was simple, see the ball and hit the ball". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 5, 2021

Virender Sehwag – 1st ball boundary. Sachin Tendulkar – 1st ball boundary. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) March 5, 2021