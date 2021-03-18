Road Safety World Series: India Legends beat West Indies Legends in a thrilling contest to reach the final

  • India Legends defeated West Indies Legends by 12 runs on Wednesday.

  • Sri Lanka Legends will take on South Africa Legends on Match 18 in the second semi-final of the tournament.

Brian Lara, Sachin Tendulkar (Pic Source: Twitter)
India Legends stormed into the final of the inaugural Road Safety World Series after defeating West Indies Legends by 12 runs at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur on Wednesday.

After put in to bat first, it was India captain and crowd favourite Sachin Tendulkar (65 of 42) who led the way with his stylish half-century. Another opener, Virender Sehwag, played an entertaining cameo – 35  off 17 balls.

Yuvraj Singh continued from where he left and hit six sixes in his 20-ball unbeaten 49.

Chasing 219 to win, the Men in Maroon were restricted to 206/6 in 20 overs.

Defending 24 in the last two overs, Indian seamers R Vinay Kumar and Irfan Pathan bowled their heart out to help the Men in Blue win the match, which was once going in the opposition’s way.

Vinay Kumar first cleaned up Brian Lara (46 off 28) and then removed Tino Best (2) on the last ball of the 18th over, bringing the home team back into the game.

The twin half-centuries from Dwayne Smith (63 off 36) and Narsingh Deonarine (59 off 44) went in vain as West Indies Legends were knocked out of the tournament.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

