Ross Taylor’s injury opens the door for New Zealand to field two debutants in first ODI against Bangladesh

  • Ross Taylor has been ruled out of the first ODI against Bangladesh.

  • Mark Chapman has been called as cover for Taylor.

Veteran batsman Ross Taylor has been ruled out of the first ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh due to a hamstring injury.

All-rounder Mark Chapman has been added to the Black Caps squad as cover for Taylor although his absence will most likely mean debut caps for Devon Conway and Will Young. Conway was already favoured to make a cut in the final XI in the absence of Kane Williamson and Young is now set to replace Taylor.

The opening ODI of the three-match home series for New Zealand will be the first since 2014 when the hosts have had neither Williamson nor Taylor in their playing XI.

Meanwhile, NZ coach Gary Stead said he’s hopeful that Taylor will recover from “a small tear in his left hamstring” and be fit for the last two games of the series.

“It’s a shame for Ross to have this happen on the eve of a series,” Stead said.

“It’s a small tear and we’re hopeful after some rest and rehabilitation we can get him fit for the second game in Christchurch.

“It’s an exciting time for Mark who’s come in and performed well recently for the T20 side, so we have full confidence he can do the job if called upon,” he added.

The first ODI will be played at the University Oval in Dunedin on March 20, followed by the second game at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on March 23. The third and last ODI will take place at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on March 26.

