Sarah Taylor joins Sussex staff to become first female coach in men’s cricket

Former England cricketer Sarah Taylor has become the first woman to be appointed as a coach in men’s professional game.

Taylor played 226 international matches across the formats between 2006-2019 and claimed 232 wicketkeeping dismissals in women’s cricket.

She retired at the age of 30, in 2019, owing to long-term struggles with her anxiety issues.

Speaking about her new role, Taylor – who will work with Sussex’s first team as well through the age groups – told the county’s official website: “I’m really pleased about working with the club’s wicketkeepers.

“From Ben Brown and Phil Salt in the professional squad and down through the pathway, we have a really talented group of keepers at Sussex who I am looking forward to working with immensely.

“I want to share my experience and expertise to help them get the most out of their game. I’m a big believer in keeping things simple and perfecting the basics so that players can enjoy and express themselves with the gloves.”

Taylor had earlier played her domestic cricket for Sussex women’s team, while she featured in the Kia Super League (KSL) for Lancashire Thunder and Surrey Stars.

Delighted with Taylor’s appointment, fellow head coach, James Kirtley, said: “Sarah has so much to offer our players, but also our environment. She is hugely skilled in the world of wicketkeeping, but she will also bring so much good as a person around our group.

“She adds great perspective to a situation and as a coach, she provides an excellent sounding board for ideas and is a fantastic communicator. I am certain she will become a huge asset to our setup.

“With his slightly different skill set, Ash will add tremendous value to the work we do with our batters. His knowledge of human movement coupled with his experience of playing is an exciting combination.”