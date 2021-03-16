Shakib Al Hasan becomes father to a third child with his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir

Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has become a father for the third time. His wife Umme Ahmed Shishir gave birth to their first baby boy at a hospital in Madison city on Monday (March 15).

Both the mother and the child are in good health.

Earlier in April 2020, Shakib was blessed with her second girl child and named her Errum. Shakib and Shishir got married in December 2012, and their first baby, Alaina, was born three years later.

Shakib is currently in the USA on paternity leave. He has skipped Bangladesh’s upcoming tour of New Zealand and will miss the Test series in Sri Lanka next month due to his participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

On Tuesday, Shakib himself shared the good news of becoming a father with his fans on Facebook.

“By the grace of Almighty Allah, we have been blessed with a beautiful son on the eve of Monday, March 15, 2021. Alayna and Errum are ecstatic to have their own baby brother. Shishir and our child are both in good health and spirit. Thank you for your countless prayers and wishes. Please continue to pray for all of us,” the 33-year-old captioned his post.