Shreyas Iyer to play for Lancashire in Royal London One-Day Cup 2021

English county side Lancashire on Monday announced that they have signed up India’s star batsman Shreyas Iyer for the 2021 Royal London One-Day Cup. The 18-team tournament is scheduled to be played between July 22 to August 19 in England.

“We’re excited to announce the signing of Indian international batsman @ShreyasIyer15 for this summer’s @RoyalLondonCup,” tweeted Lancashire.

The right-hander has a good chance to get used to English conditions before Team India travels to England for a five-match Test tour beginning August 4.

Shreyas, who is regarded as one of the most attacking and fluent stroke players in the Indian ranks, has scored 807 runs at an average of 44.83 in 21 ODIs. He has eight fifties and a hundred against New Zealand in Hamilton. In List A cricket, the 26-year-old has 3,970 runs in 100+ games with eight hundreds and 25 fifties.

Opening batsman Sourav Ganguly, off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, middle-order batsman VVS Laxman, spin bowler Murali Kartik and wicketkeeper-batsman Farokh Engineer are a few of the other Indian cricketers who have represented Lancashire in the past.

Speaking about his signing, Shreyas said, “Lancashire is a legendary name in English Cricket with a long-standing association with Indian Cricket. I am extremely humbled and honoured to carry the legacy forward of greats like Farokh Engineer, Sourav Ganguly, and VVS Laxman at Lancashire. Old Trafford is a world-class international stadium and I am looking forward to meeting my teammates and the supporters of the club.”

The Mumbaikar was in good form with the bat in the recent-concluded T20I series against England, scoring 121 runs in 5 games at an average of 40.33 with one half-century. He is now gearing up to face Eoin Morgan & Co. in the upcoming three-match ODI series in Pune, which begins on March 23.