South Africa announce limited-overs squads for Pakistan series; no IPL-bound players to feature in T20Is

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced their men’s ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming home series against Pakistan. Opening batsman Aiden Markram and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder have returned to the Proteas ODI squad for the first time in two years.

Markram has not played since the 2019 World Cup in England having failed to carry on his Test form into the 50-overs format, while Mulder last featured in the home series against Sri Lanka in March 2019.

The three South Africa vs Pakistan ODIs are scheduled between April 2-7 and will be followed by a four-match T20I series, though CSA has confirmed that players contracted to Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises will be released ahead of the start of the tournament i.e. April 9, 2021.

So, that rules out Quinton de Kock, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi, while there is also no place in either the ODI or T20 squads for Faf du Plessis and Chris Morris.

“The ODI squad boasts the calibre of talent we have in South African cricket and I’m really excited to see how they go about the series. We have enough experience within that squad to provide a good challenge to Pakistan,” convenor of selectors Victor Mpitsang said in a media release.

“The T20 squad is also a good indication of our depth as a cricket nation with the loss of some of the senior players to the IPL,” the release added.

This will be Temba Bavuma’s first assignment after he was recently named South Africa’s captain in the limited-overs format.

South Africa ODI squad:

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Beuran Hendricks Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, JJ Smuts, Rassie van der Dussen, Junior Dala, Lutho Sipamla, Wiaan Mulder, Sisanda Magala, Kyle Verreynne, Daryn Dupavillon, Lizaad Williams

South Africa T20I squad:

Temba Bavuma (c), Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Dwaine Pretorius, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Pite van Biljon, Migael Pretorius, Lizaad Williams, Wihan Lubbe.