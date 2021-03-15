‘Steered by love…’: Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan share the news of their wedding with fans

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan exchanged wedding vows on Monday (March 15) in Goa.

The couple shared the good news with their fans on social media and uploaded a few pictures from the wedding ceremony with the caption:

“Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.”

Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.

Jasprit & Sanjana.”

Bumrah’s wedding was floating all over the internet ever since BCCI released him ahead of the fourth Test against England. He also skipped the ongoing T20I series in Ahmedabad and by all likelihood is set to miss the upcoming three ODIs in Pune.

According to several reports, the Jassi-Sanjana wedding comprised only 20 people other than their family members due to the ongoing COVID-19 scenario in India. The mobile phones were also not allowed during the course of the private ceremony as the families of the couple wanted atmost privacy.

Congratulations Jasprit and Sanjana. Wishing you both a very happy married life!