Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Schedule with Dates, Match Timings and Venues

On Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the full schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.
The 2016 IPL winners, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), will start their journey in the tournament against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 11 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
After the first game, Sunrisers will play three more matches in Chennai before landing in Mumbai to play their only fixture at Wankhede Stadium against Delhi Capitals (DC).
The Orange Army will then play four games at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, followed by three matches at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Sunrisers will play their last two games of the group stage at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy stadium.
Here is SRH’s schedule for IPL 2021:
- April 11, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai
- April 14, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai
- April 17, 07:30 PM: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai
- April 21, 03:30 PM: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Chennai
- April 25, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals in Mumbai
- April 28, 07:30 PM Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi
- May 2, 03:30 PM: Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi
- May 4, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi
- May 7, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings in Delhi
- May 9, 07:30 PM: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata
- May 13, 07:30 PM: Sunriers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata
- May 17, 07:30 PM: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Kolkata
- May 19, 07:30 PM: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings in Bengaluru
- May 21, 03:30 PM: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad in Bengaluru