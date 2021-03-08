Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2021 Schedule with Dates, Match Timings and Venues

On Sunday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the full schedule of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The 2016 IPL winners, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), will start their journey in the tournament against two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 11 at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After the first game, Sunrisers will play three more matches in Chennai before landing in Mumbai to play their only fixture at Wankhede Stadium against Delhi Capitals (DC).

The Orange Army will then play four games at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi, followed by three matches at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Sunrisers will play their last two games of the group stage at Bengaluru’s M. Chinnaswamy stadium.

Here is SRH’s schedule for IPL 2021: