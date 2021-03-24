Team-wise leading run-scorers in the IPL

The cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the fourteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which is set to begin on April 9. Reigning champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the tournament opener.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak last year, the cash-rich league’s previous season was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). But that’s not going to happen this time around as IPL 2021 will entirely occur in India. However, the coronavirus scare has forced BCCI to stage the world’s biggest T20 league only in six cities.

In the past seasons, fans have witnessed several breathtaking batting performances. The likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, AB de Villiers, David Warner are such big names who have always impressed the admirers of the game with a top-quality display of attacking batting.

Some genius stroke makers have shown the utmost level of consistency by scoring a barrage of runs for their respective franchises. Let’s have a look at those certain players who have amassed maximum runs for each franchise in IPL:

1.) Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

The captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Virat Kohli, is the highest run-scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Interestingly, Kohli has played all his 192 matches in IPL for RCB, amassing 5878 runs, with 113 being his highest score.

Mat: 192, runs: 5878, SR: 130.73, 100: 5, 50: 39, Highest: 113

2.) Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star batsman Suresh Raina has accumulated maximum runs for the three-time winners. Raina has scored 4527 runs from 164 matches at an average of 137.34.

Mat: 164, runs: 4527, SR: 137.34, 100: 1, 50: 32, Highest: 100*

3.) Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)

Rohit Sharma has played 155 matches for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the cash-rich league and scored as many as 4060 runs. The MI captain has scored one century and 31 half-tons in IPL.

Mat: 155, runs: 4060, SR: 130.37, 100: 1, 50: 31, Highest: 109*

4.) David Warner (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

The Australian opener David Warner is one of the most consistent batsmen in IPL. Warner has appeared in 87 games for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and amassed 3819 runs at a phenomenal strike-rate of 144.98.

Mat: 87, runs: 3819, SR: 144.98, 100: 2, 50: 38, Highest: 126

5.) Gautam Gambhir (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir has retired from competitive cricket. However, he still holds the top run-getter spot for KKR. The explosive opener has scored 3035 runs from 108 matches, with 93 being his best. Among the current active players in KKR, Andre Russell is the leading run-scorer with 1459 runs in 67 games.

Mat: 108, runs: 3035, SR: 124.28, 100: 0, 50: 27, Highest: 93

6.) Ajinkya Rahane (Rajasthan Royals)

At present, Ajinkya Rahane plays for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the lucrative league. He has played the majority of matches for his previous franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR). No wonder Rahane is the highest run-getter for the Royals. The right-handed batsman has appeared in 100 games for the 2008 IPL winners, scoring 2810 runs at a strike-rate of 122.65. Among the current squad, Sanju Samson is the leading run-getter with 1907 runs from 79 games.

Mat: 100, runs: 2810, SR: 122.65, 100: 2, 50: 17, Highest: 105*

7.) Shaun Marsh (Punjab Kings)

Stylish Australian batsman Shaun Marsh last played for Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) in 2017; still, he is the highest run-scorer for the Mohali-based franchise. The left-handed batsman has accumulated 2477 runs from 71 matches. Among the current squad, captain KL Rahul is the leading run-getter with 1922 runs from 42 games.

Mat: 71, runs: 2477, SR: 132.74, 100: 1, 50: 20, Highest: 115

8.) Shreyas Iyer (Delhi Capitals)

Until the start of last season, veteran Virender Sehwag was the highest run-scorer for Delhi Capitals (DC). But after the end of IPL 2020, captain Shreyas Iyer surpassed the legendary batsman and became the top run-getter for DC. Iyer has amassed 2200 runs from 79 matches at a strike-rate of 126.07.