‘The change is here’: R Ashwin, Harsha Bhogle react after Sarah Taylor joins Sussex men’s coaching team

Former England wicketkeeper Sarah Taylor has joined the Sussex coaching staff and will work with the men’s squad as well as Sussex Cricket Pathway in the upcoming season.

Taylor, one of the best wicket-keepers of all time in the women’s game, was part of the English team when they won the T20 and 50-overs World Cups in 2009 and the 2017 ODI World Cup.

“Sarah has so much to offer our players, but also our environment,” James Kirtley, joint Sussex head coach with Ian Salisbury, said in a statement on Monday.

“She is hugely skilled in the world of wicketkeeping… as a coach she provides an excellent sounding board for ideas and is a fantastic communicator.”

Taylor retired from all forms of cricket in 2019 with 232 dismissals in 226 appearances.

A woman coaching in an elite men’s sport isn’t unheard of but is a very rare thing and Indian star cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin and popular commentator Harsha Bhogle were impressed by Taylor’s appointment.

“The change is here,” wrote Ashwin while tagging former Proteas performance analyst Prasanna Agoram. Bhogle, on the other hand, hoped that this moment could guide the future of cricket.