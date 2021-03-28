Twitter erupts after India survive Sam Curran scare in thrilling decider to seal the ODI series

  • Sam Curran scored an unbeaten 95 in the series-decider at Pune.

  • India won the match by 7 runs.

Eoin Morgan consoling Sam Curran (Pic Source: Twitter)
Indian bowlers held their nerves in face of Sam Curran’s resolve to beat England by seven runs in a thrilling third and final ODI to seal the series 2-1 in Pune on Sunday.

After put in to bat first, India were bundled out for 329 in 48.2 overs with Shikhar Dhawan (67), Rishabh Pant (78) and Hardik Pandya (64) scoring quickfire half-centuries.

Chasing 330 to win, Sam (95 not out off 83 balls) single-handedly kept the hosts in the hunt as he added a 60-run stand with Mark Wood (14) for the ninth wicket but in the end could not score 14 runs needed in the final over.

England ended at 322/9 in their full quota of 50 overs.

Brief Scores:

India: 329 all out in 48.2 overs (Rishabh Pant 78, Shikhar Dhawan 67, Hardik Pandya 64; Mark Wood 3/34).

England: 322 for 9 in 50 overs (Sam Curran 95 not out; Shardul Thakur 4/67, Bhuvneshwar Kumar 3/42)

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

