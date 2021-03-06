Twitter reactions: Danushka Gunathilaka, Wanindu Hasaranga shine as Sri Lanka trump West Indies in 2nd T20I

  • Sri Lanka defeated West Indies in 2nd T20I to keep the series alive.

  • Wanindu Hasaranga was named Player of the Match for his brilliant all-round performance.

Sri Lanka beat West Indies in second T20I (Image Source: Twitter)

Sri Lanka have ended their nine-match winless streak with a 43-run triumph over West Indies in the second T20I at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Friday. The visitors have also levelled the ongoing three-match series 1-1 with a decider to be played at the same venue on Sunday (March 07).

After deciding to bat first, the Angelo Mathews-led side posted a competitive total of 160/6 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs. Danushka Gunathilaka shined with the bat for Lankans after he scored a crucial 56 runs from 42 deliveries. He smashed six boundaries, including two maximums.

Gunathilaka’s opening partner Pathum Nissanka also played a handy knock of 37 off 23 balls as the pair put together a vital stand of 95 runs. Ashen Bandara (21) and Wanindu Hasaranga (19) made descent contributions to take Sri Lanka to 160/6 after 20 overs.

In reply, the hosts never really looked they would manage to chase down the target easily as they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Caribbean skipper Kieron Pollard, who slammed 6-sixes in an over in the previous match, could only score 13 runs in the second fixture.

West Indies tailender Obed McCoy was the highest scorer with 23 runs to his name as the whole team got bundled out for 117 runs only, thus losing the contest by 43 runs.

Sri Lankan spinners completely outplayed the opposition, especially Hasaranga and Lakshan Sandakan, who picked up three wickets each. While Sandakan bagged three scalps in 3.4 overs, conceding 10 runs, Hasaranga took three for 17 runs in his quota of 4 overs.

For the all-round performance, Hasaranga was named the Player of the Match in the game.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

