Twitter reactions: Glenn Phillips propels New Zealand to series victory in a rain-affected clash vs Bangladesh

  • New Zealand defeated Bangladesh in the second T20I by 28 runs on Tuesday.

  • Glenn Phillips played a brilliant 58 runs inning in the match.

Glenn Phillips (Image Source: Twitter)
On Tuesday, New Zealand defeated Bangladesh in the second T20I at McLean Park in Napier through the DLS method to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Bangladesh began their run chase before the target revision as rain reduced the match to 16 overs in the second innings. The visitors were initially informed about chasing 148 runs, but after nine balls, there was another pause in play, and then the officials revised the target to 171 runs in 16 overs.

The hosts managed to restrict Bangladesh at 142/7 in the given set of overs and won the contest by 28 runs. Along with Hamish Bennett and Adam Milne, captain Tim Southee picked up a couple of wickets each to ensure Kiwis take the T20I series. Soumya Sarkar (51) and Mohammad Naim (38) were the only highlights during Bangladesh’s chase.

Earlier, Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell shined with the bat for the home side as they posted 173/5 on the scoreboard in 17.5 overs before umpires decided to stop the first innings due to the rain interruption.

Phillips scored the maximum 58 not out from 31 deliveries, while Mitchell smashed a quickfire 34 off 16 balls. The pair formed an unbroken 62-run stand for the sixth wicket to help the team recover after losing their five batsmen for 111 in 13.4 overs.

Mahedi Hasan took two wickets while Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed and Mohammad Saifuddin picked up one scalp apiece for the touring side.

The third and final game will be played in Auckland on April 1. Interestingly, Bangladesh haven’t won a single match on this tour so far. Earlier, they faced a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

