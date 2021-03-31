Twitter reactions: Glenn Phillips propels New Zealand to series victory in a rain-affected clash vs Bangladesh

On Tuesday, New Zealand defeated Bangladesh in the second T20I at McLean Park in Napier through the DLS method to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Bangladesh began their run chase before the target revision as rain reduced the match to 16 overs in the second innings. The visitors were initially informed about chasing 148 runs, but after nine balls, there was another pause in play, and then the officials revised the target to 171 runs in 16 overs.

The hosts managed to restrict Bangladesh at 142/7 in the given set of overs and won the contest by 28 runs. Along with Hamish Bennett and Adam Milne, captain Tim Southee picked up a couple of wickets each to ensure Kiwis take the T20I series. Soumya Sarkar (51) and Mohammad Naim (38) were the only highlights during Bangladesh’s chase.

Earlier, Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell shined with the bat for the home side as they posted 173/5 on the scoreboard in 17.5 overs before umpires decided to stop the first innings due to the rain interruption.

Phillips scored the maximum 58 not out from 31 deliveries, while Mitchell smashed a quickfire 34 off 16 balls. The pair formed an unbroken 62-run stand for the sixth wicket to help the team recover after losing their five batsmen for 111 in 13.4 overs.

Mahedi Hasan took two wickets while Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed and Mohammad Saifuddin picked up one scalp apiece for the touring side.

The third and final game will be played in Auckland on April 1. Interestingly, Bangladesh haven’t won a single match on this tour so far. Earlier, they faced a 3-0 whitewash in the ODI series.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

How is it possible to start a run chase without knowing what you’re chasing? Crazy stuff. #NZvBAN — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) March 30, 2021

Napier always witnesses unique breaks in play Rain

Sun

Wrong Entry in DL calculator#NZvBAN — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) March 30, 2021

THEY'VE DONE IT! The @BLACKCAPS have sealed their seventh series win of the summer after beating Bangladesh by 28 runs in the 2nd T20. Catch highlights and the replay on Spark Sport #NZvBAN ⭕️🏏 pic.twitter.com/zAmRlhnt11 — Spark Sport (@sparknzsport) March 30, 2021

bangladesh started their run chase today thinking it was a 100m sprint but were told after the race began that it's actually 200m! #NZvBAN — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 30, 2021

So far, Mahmudullah is the only player to feature in an international match against Mark Chapman playing for both New Zealand and Hong Kong.#NZvBAN — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 30, 2021

Most time getting out in T20I powerplays : 49 – Tamim Iqbal

45 – Mohammad Shahzad

44* – MJ Guptill

44 – Rohit Sharma#NZvBAN — Sooraj Ayyappan (@SoorajAyyappan_) March 30, 2021

Scenes in the umpires' room in Napier working out the DLS target #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/Avx3Rj1Ror — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) March 30, 2021

Soumya Sarkar’s fighting half-century goes in vain as New Zealand win by 28 runs! They have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the T20I series 🎉#NZvBAN | https://t.co/MpgKA3t8p3 pic.twitter.com/blQKxF4aE9 — ICC (@ICC) March 30, 2021

A 28 run DLS win in Napier means the team have won 7/7 series this summer! One game remaining this season for the team and it's on Thursday in Auckland. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/njkj5tRMtF — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 30, 2021