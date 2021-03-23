Twitter reactions: India pull off a sensational comeback 66-run victory against England in 1st ODI

A combined batting effort followed a terrific bowling display as India defeated England by 66 runs in the first ODI at Pune to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Defending 317 on a batting paradise, India bowlers got off to a shaky start as England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow smashed them to all parts to the ground. They put on 135 runs in 14 overs before debutant Prasidh Krishna send back Roy for 46.

Ben Stokes came in at No.3 but failed to impress, departed for an 11-ball 1. Bairstow and captain Eoin Morgan then tried to steady the England chase but three wickets in two overs from medium-pacer Shardul Thakur completely turned the game in India’s favour. Thakur first removed Bairstow for 94 and then got rid of Morgan and Jos Buttler in the same over.

From there on, the tourists never recovered and lost wickets at regular intervals. Although the required run rate was never a problem for England but regular wickets cost them the match. They were bundled out in the 43rd over on 251.

For India, Krishna (4/54) recorded the best bowling figures by an Indian on debut. Thakur picked up three wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar also chipped in with two scalps.

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

The start was theirs, but the end belonged to us! 🇮🇳 Remarkable performance from #TeamIndia… Terrific debut by @krunalpandya24 & @prasidh43, right on the money!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/IEWMnrf8hb — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 23, 2021

Winning is a habit and we ain't leaving it. Such a brilliant debut for @krunalpandya24 and @prasidh43. Thumping victory and brilliant performance in all three departments of the game. Well done boys 🇮🇳 @BCCI — Siddharth Kaul (@iamsidkaul) March 23, 2021

England going strong at 135/0 after 14.1 overs and then

Lord Shardul , Prasidh Krishna and Bhuvi pic.twitter.com/Tbc4MoAtxp — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 23, 2021

There are comebacks and then there's this!! Take a bow team India! And especially 'Prasidh' Krishna and Thakur saab! #INDvENG @prasidh43 @imShard pic.twitter.com/w5EkGHSKHF — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 23, 2021

Love the resilience of the debutant Prasidh Krishna. 0/37 off his first 3 overs and then manages to get 4/17 off the remaining 5.1 overs. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) March 23, 2021

Krunal Pandya pays tribute to his late father in sublime fashion with a 50 on his ODI debut 👏#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/X8nIusQwAw — ICC (@ICC) March 23, 2021

From 135/0 to 251 all out 🤯 An exceptional bowling performance from the pacers helps 🇮🇳 secure a 66-run win in the first ODI at Pune 💙#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #INDvENG @BCCI pic.twitter.com/BrNICaE1Ln — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 23, 2021

INDIA wins by 66 runs! And what a win! Superb. England was in a great position, but when their first wicket fell India controlled the rest of the match from there. Bowling unit turned it on. Absolute scenes! Congratulations. I also get to go to bed an hour early 😂🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 23, 2021

That interview

This photo

My heart 😩😩❤️ Pure emotion from Krunal Pandya after his maiden 50 👏🏽👏🏽

Class. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/cqXQ8J362a — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 23, 2021

Of all the skill on show today @BhuviOfficial has been the best … He has to be the most skilful white ball seam bowler in the world … #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 23, 2021

Krunal Pandya dedicates 50 on debut to his father, who passed away recently. Some very emotional scenes. He couldn’t get his words together in the post-inns interview. Deserved this hug. #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/mxYtwffl5q — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 23, 2021

That was a comeback and a half from Team 🇮🇳! 🤩 What a way to start the series!👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#PlayBold #INDvENG #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Vipf5r2kHg — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 23, 2021