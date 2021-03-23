Twitter reactions: India pull off a sensational comeback 66-run victory against England in 1st ODI

  • India defeated England by 66 runs in the first ODI.

  • Fast bowlers Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur stole the show in the second innings.

A combined batting effort followed a terrific bowling display as India defeated England by 66 runs in the first ODI at Pune to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Defending 317 on a batting paradise, India bowlers got off to a shaky start as England openers Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow smashed them to all parts to the ground. They put on 135 runs in 14 overs before debutant Prasidh Krishna send back Roy for 46.

Ben Stokes came in at No.3 but failed to impress, departed for an 11-ball 1. Bairstow and captain Eoin Morgan then tried to steady the England chase but three wickets in two overs from medium-pacer Shardul Thakur completely turned the game in India’s favour. Thakur first removed Bairstow for 94 and then got rid of Morgan and Jos Buttler in the same over.

From there on, the tourists never recovered and lost wickets at regular intervals. Although the required run rate was never a problem for England but regular wickets cost them the match. They were bundled out in the 43rd over on 251.

For India, Krishna (4/54) recorded the best bowling figures by an Indian on debut. Thakur picked up three wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar also chipped in with two scalps.

