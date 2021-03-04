Twitter reactions: Indian spinners dismantle England on Day 1 of the fourth Test

  • India bundled out England for 205 on day 1 of the 4th Test.

  • Axar Patel picked up a four-wicket haul.

Indian spinners dismantle England in 4th Test (Image Source: @BCCI)

Just like the previous two Test matches, Indian spinners once again shined with the ball as they dominated proceedings on Day 1 of the ongoing fourth Test against England at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The pair of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin shared seven wickets, with Axar taking four and Ashwin picking up three scalps as the visitors got bundled out for 205 runs in 75.5 overs.

England started the day pretty poor after losing three wickets for 30 runs, with Axar removing both the openers Zak Crawley (9) and Dom Sibley (2), followed by Mohammed Siraj sending English captain Joe Root (5) back into the pavilion.

Ben Stokes (55) and Jonny Bairstow (28) held the innings after adding 48 runs for the fourth wicket before Siraj broke the partnership by dismissing Bairstow. Stokes continued scoring runs from the other end and formed another short but crucial partnership with Ollie Pope (29) for the fifth wicket.

The English all-rounder reached his half-century and was looking settled to add more runs for his team, but Washington Sundar deceived him by trapping in front. Pope formed a 45-run stand with Dan Lawrence (46) before becoming the victim of Ashwin once again in the series.

The bottom four players only made 21 runs as England got all out for 205 in their first innings. In reply, India also had a terrible start as they lost opener Shubman Gill in the very first over bowled by veteran English paceman James Anderson. At stumps, India scored 24/1 with Rohit Sharma (8 no) and Cheteshwar Pujara (15 no) at the crease.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

