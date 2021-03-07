Twitter reactions: Martin Guptill, bowlers guide New Zealand to series win over Australia

After facing two heavy defeats from Australia at an empty Sky Stadium, New Zealand came back strongly in the series decider on Sunday with the crowd roaring in favour of the home side. The Black Caps regained their confidence amid the presence of the fans and defeated Australia in the fifth T20I to win the Trans-Tasman series by 3-2.

After opting to bat, Australia could only manage to post 142/8 on the scoreboard in their allotted 20 overs, thanks to disciplined bowling by Kiwis. Matthew Wade, who struggled to score runs in the whole series, smashed his team’s maximum in the Sunday afternoon fixture.

The wicketkeeper-batsman contributed 44 from 29 deliveries and formed a crucial partnership of 66-runs with skipper Aaron Finch for the second wicket. Finch was the second-highest scorer for the visitors, with 36 off 32 balls. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis also made a valuable contribution by making 26 as the touring side scored 142 with the loss of eight wickets.

Ish Sodhi was again the pick of the bowlers for the hosts after he bagged as many as three wickets for 24 in his quota of 4 overs. Apart from Sodhi, Tim Southee and Trent Boult took two scalps each, while Mark Chapman earned one wicket.

In reply, New Zealand had a tremendous start as the pair of Devon Conway, and Martin Guptill added 106-runs for the opening wicket to completely demolish Australia’s hopes for making a comeback in the game.

Although Aussie pacer Riley Meredith picked up two in two balls after he dismissed Conway (36) and Kane Williamson (0), but it was too late for the tourists to bounce back in the contest. Guptill went on to score 71 from 46 deliveries laced up with seven fours and four sixes as the home team chased down the target in 15.3 overs with seven wickets in hand.

Guptill was named Player of the Match, while Sodhi, who bagged 13 wickets in the series, was given the Player of the Series award.

Here is how Twitter reacted:

New Zealand wins the T20 series, beating Australia today by 7 wickets. A tough match this one for the Aussies. But huge congratulations to the Kiwis. A great series. #NZvAUS — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 7, 2021

Big ups to the fans who came out today to support the @BLACKCAPS 👏👏👏 and see them win by 7 wickets against @CricketAus So great to have perfect conditions and see a series win!#NZvAUS 📸: @PhotosportNZ pic.twitter.com/xrLPywjJHx — Sky Stadium (@skystadium) March 7, 2021

New Zealand have claimed the T20I series 3-2 over Australia. The Black Caps have now won their last three T20 series. #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/QZKVkUNIQO — bet365 AUS (@bet365_aus) March 7, 2021

Highest strike rate against spin in T20I history (min 500 runs): 1. C. Munro: 158

2. A. Finch: 156

3. G. Maxwell: 153

4. S. Watson: 152 Top four exclusively comprised of New Zealand & Australian players.#NZvAUS — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 6, 2021

How wonderful is it to see crowds in the stadium? 😍 📍 Wellington, New Zealand#NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/0QuIvMyAfb — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 7, 2021

Not sure this #NZvAUS series helped much re WCT20 selection given few actually played. From this squad I think Marsh is out & Tanveer, won’t get a look. Then you need to find spots for Warner, Smith, Starc & Cummins so McDermott & Stoinis look shaky — Brett Graham (@worldofBG) March 7, 2021

Best bowling:

6/30 – Ashton Agar (G3)

4/28 – Ish Sodhi (G1)

4/31 – Mitchell Santner (G2)

3/19 – Kane Richardson (G4) FOLLOW #NZvAUS LIVE:

👉https://t.co/u6jKxzyKHa 👈 — 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) March 7, 2021

Martin Guptill became the third player to reach 250 fours in T20I. Most fours in T20Is : 265 – Virat Kohli

251 – PR Stirling

250* – Martin Guptill

245 – Rohit Sharma#NZvAUS — Sooraj Ayyappan (@SoorajAyyappan_) March 7, 2021

Most wickets in T20I bilateral series (max: 5 matches):-

13 – I SODHI🇳🇿 v AUS in 2021

11 – A Malik🇳🇱 v NEP in 2015

11 – R Khan🇦🇫 v IRE in 2019

11 – M Santner🇳🇿 v ENG in 2019 Sodhi's 13 are also highest by a New Zealand player in any T20I series (bilateral/touranament).#NZvAUS — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 7, 2021

New Zealand win the game and the series 👏 A 106-run opening stand sets up a seven-wicket victory for the hosts.#NZvAUS | https://t.co/L6nrYPfMzJ pic.twitter.com/9wQwHDpKTC — ICC (@ICC) March 7, 2021

THE WELLINGTON CROWD, HOWEVER SMALL, STANDS UP AND APPLAUDS GUPTILL.

WHAT A MOMENT! #NZvAUS #MartinGuptill pic.twitter.com/xN5GO8iB08 — Sritama Panda (@cricket_panda) March 7, 2021

Congratulations NZ for the series win. No doubt that 142 was less and I think the pitch was for both bowlers and batsmen. Finch and Wade scored good and no t20 finsih was there. The bowlers also gave runs…#NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/7LmjgGLF8k — Nikhil B (@nikhil_positive) March 7, 2021

King Kane Williamson achievements in last 6 months under his captaincy First time @Blackcaps reached 1st place in their 90 years of test history First Kiwi player to reach 919 rating First ever T20 series win against Australia in 15 years LEGEND 🙌#NZvAUS #INDvENG #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/RyF8IVvo76 — Captain Kane (@SteadyTheShip) March 7, 2021

Coasting to an easy match Win and convincing 3-2 Series victory. Well done @BLACKCAPS 👏 Played with class. Good fight back by AUS but Kiwis played better in all areas. 🏏 #NZvAUS #NZvsAUS #T20 #WIN https://t.co/yQvWN1orzA — Amar Trivedi (@Mr_Madness) March 7, 2021