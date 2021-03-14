Twitter Reactions: Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan star in India’s 7-wicket win over England in 2nd T20I

  • India beat England by 7 wickets in the second T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium.

  • Ishan Kishan scores a half-century in his debut game.

Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (Pic Source: Twitter)
After losing the plot in the first T20I against England, Virat Kohli & Co. levelled the five-match series with a seven-wicket win at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Men in Blue chased down England’s total of 164/6 in 17.5 overs with debutant Ishan Kishan treating fans with his fireworks at the world’s largest cricket stadium. The southpaw hit 56 runs off just 32 deliveries.

Captain Kohli, who was dismissed for a duck in the previous game, anchored the chase, finishing with a six in the 18th over. He remained unbeaten on 73 off 49 balls.

Earlier, in the first innings, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur took 2 wickets each while Jason Roy top-scored for England with 46 (39).

