Twitter Reactions: Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan star in India’s 7-wicket win over England in 2nd T20I

After losing the plot in the first T20I against England, Virat Kohli & Co. levelled the five-match series with a seven-wicket win at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Men in Blue chased down England’s total of 164/6 in 17.5 overs with debutant Ishan Kishan treating fans with his fireworks at the world’s largest cricket stadium. The southpaw hit 56 runs off just 32 deliveries.

Captain Kohli, who was dismissed for a duck in the previous game, anchored the chase, finishing with a six in the 18th over. He remained unbeaten on 73 off 49 balls.

Earlier, in the first innings, Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur took 2 wickets each while Jason Roy top-scored for England with 46 (39).

Here’s how Twitter reacted:

What a dream debut for @ishankishan51 absolutely fearless about his game ! That’s the beauty of playing ipl at a young age you just used to the atmosphere and you go and express your self ! !! And skipper is back with some class of his own !!@imVkohli #ENGvIND t20 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) March 14, 2021

Another not out in a chase for India to win the game for his team – @imVkohli 🐐 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 14, 2021

A young keeper batsman from Jharkhand promoted up the batting order and proving his caliber. This has happened before. Loved the fearlessness and attacking batting of Ishan Kishan. pic.twitter.com/874tXa0uoz — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 14, 2021

Fifties in maiden innings in T20Is for India: Robin Uthappa (50) vs PAK, 2007

Rohit Sharma (50*) vs SA, 2007

Ajinkya Rahane (61) vs ENG, 2011

ISHAN KISHAN (56) vs ENG, Today Only Ajinkya and Ishan scored in their debut game. #INDvENG — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) March 14, 2021

Ishan Kishan is gone for 56 (32). But my oh my what we have just witnessed. Mark my word we will talk about this young man’s exciting debut for a long time. The confidence! Fearless. A brilliant debut. What a batsman. And watching him and Kohli together. Wow. 🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 14, 2021

Indians to score a fifty on T20I debut: Ajinkya Rahane

Ishan Kishan End of list.#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/B7ryslpMEw — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 14, 2021

Ishan Kishan can play 🏏😍 — Ravi Bopara (@ravibopara) March 14, 2021

Highest boundary percentage in a T20I innings on debut

(between two full member teams, min.50 runs) 78.57 (44/56) Ishan Kishan (I v E 2021)

77.97 (46/59) Anton Devcich (NZ v B 2013)

76.92 (60/78) Dawid Malan (E v SA 2017)#INDvENG #INDvsENG #ENGvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) March 14, 2021

Dream knock of 56 (32) from Ishan Kishan with a record four sixes on his T20I debut 🔥 He becomes only the second Indian cricketer to score a half-century in his first game 💪😎#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #INDvENG @ishankishan51 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/QNVeO6ddUo — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 14, 2021

This was the missing riddle in India’s T20 jigsaw puzzle: an explosive opener who can do तोड़ फोड़ #IshanKishan @ishankishan51 #INDvsENG — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) March 14, 2021

He’s had a few ducks and no century this season, but @imVkohli hasn’t looked out of form. One of those quirky things in the sport — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) March 14, 2021

Oh well – Kohli in a chase is masterful. Giving the viewers what they want I guess!!! (might be a bit more outrage in a World Cup match though!) #INDvENG — Isa Guha (@isaguha) March 14, 2021

The best chaser in the game?? Surely it has to be @imVkohli 🤷🏽‍♀️ — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) March 14, 2021

A six to seal it!💪 Virat Kohli stays unbeaten on 73* as 🇮🇳 beat 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 by 7 wickets and 13 balls to spare 🤩#INDvENG #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKings — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 14, 2021

Return of king @imVkohli ! A testament to the saying "Form is temporary but class is permanent"! Leading from the front in all departments! #INDvsENG #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/dAoeKgpuIH — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) March 14, 2021

The @mipaltan were too good for England today … #INDvENGt20 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 14, 2021

Fitting reply from team India 🇮🇳 in second T-20. Skipper @imVkohli leading from the front & great start for young @ishankishan51 @BCCI #INDvEND — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) March 14, 2021