Virat Kohli records another century, albeit not on the pitch this time; ICC reacts

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli, on Monday, became the first Indian to cross 100 million followers on the photo and video sharing platform Instagram.

The Delhi-born is also the first cricketer to have over 100 million followers on Instagram. He has now joined fourth sportsperson – Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr – in the unique list.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to Twitter to welcome Virat into an elite club.

“Virat Kohli – the first cricket star to hit 100 million followers on Instagram,” the ICC captioned their post.

pic.twitter.com/HI1hTSbo8M — ICC (@ICC) March 1, 2021

As of now, Portuguese professional footballer Ronaldo is at the numero uno position with 266 million followers, followed by America singer and actress Ariana Grande who has 224 million followers.

Retired WWE superstar Dwayne Johnson is third on the list with as many as 220 million followers. Argentina football captain Messi has 187 million followers while Brazil’s Neymar is next with 147 million Instagram followers.

Among Indians, after Virat, model turned actress Priyanka Chopra is the most followed celebrity on Instagram with 60.8 million followers.

On the work front, Virat is currently leading India in the four-match Test series against England. He is preparing with the team for the fourth and final Test which starts on March 4.