WATCH: A slip fielder shows stunning anticipation to complete a catch at leg-slip

South Africa is known to produce excellent fielders, with Jonty Rhodes, Herschelle Gibbs, AB de Villiers and Faf du Plessis being four of them. They have also produced some amazing slip fielders like Gary Kirsten, Graeme Smith and Jacques Kallis.

Slip fielding is one of the toughest jobs in cricket, and a player in South Africa during the 50-over provincial match made it look like an exquisite art form.

Seeing the batsman bending down before the ball even reached him, he quickly moved behind the wicketkeeper to the leg side. Then he dived full length to grab the ball with both hands.

Here’s the video:

This is one of the great all-time slips catches from South Africa's provincial 50-over competition! pic.twitter.com/5Gpfv9V9Jg — 🏏FlashScore Cricket Commentators (@FlashCric) March 1, 2021

This was not the first time that such a catch is taken in South Africa’s domestic tournament. Martin van Jaarsveld had taken a similar catch back in 2009. He ran behind the wicketkeeper to the leg-side and caught the ball as if he was picking it up.

Van Jaarsveld has played nine Tests and eleven ODIs for the Proteas.