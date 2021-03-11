WATCH: AB de Villiers destroys his iPhone during an intense practice session for IPL 2021

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star batsman AB de Villiers has begun his preparations for the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). While batting at the nets in Pretoria, De Villiers hit a fierce shot straight to his iPhone, which was placed for recording the training session.

The 37-year-old do not play international cricket anymore and also stays away from the field for extended periods. Hence, he has started his preparations for IPL 2021, almost one month before the T20 extravaganza begins.

In 2011, De Villiers joined RCB and has played for the same franchise since then.

The former South Africa skipper has so far scored 4,849 runs in 156 IPL innings. His strike rate of 151.91 highlights how he has dominated the opposition bowlers.

Here’s the video:

AB de Villiers destroys an iPhone during his practice session recently…. AB Devilliers has started preparing for the IPL…. pic.twitter.com/P5G8lCZ3YD — Anukul (@i_anukul) March 10, 2021

The Virat Kohli-led had quite a good season last year in the UAE as they reached the playoffs. Thus, in the upcoming IPL edition, the Challengers would aim for glory and would surely be wanting to win the coveted trophy.

RCB has been one of the teams that have never won the IPL title in the history of the tournament. The ‘Red and Gold’ will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first match of IPL 2021 on April 9 in Chennai.