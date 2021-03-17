WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah shakes a leg with wife Sanjana Ganesan in their sangeet ceremony

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Unseen video from Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan's sangeet ceremony goes viral.

  • The couple tied the knot in Goa on Monday, March 15.

Jasprit Bumrah, Sanjana Ganesan (Pic Source: Twitter
Advertisement

Ever since Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah got married to Sports anchor Sanjana Ganesan in Goa, wishes have been pouring in for the couple from all corners of the world.

Jassi and Sanjana took to their official Twitter handles on Monday (March 15) to share the good news with their fans and followers.

They posted some of the adorable pictures from their wedding ceremony and wrote: “Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course. Steered by Love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you.”

Soon after Bumrah’s wedding, several unseen pictures and videos from their Mehendi, Haldi and Sangeet ceremonies went viral.

Jasprit and Sanjana (Pic Source: Twitter)

In one of the recent clips making rounds on the internet, the couple can be seen shaking legs to a romantic number in their sangeet ceremony.

Here’s the video:

On the work front, Bumrah will return back to action for Mumbai Indians (MI) during the upcoming 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), starting April 9 in Chennai.

TAGS: , , ,

CATEGORY: Jasprit Bumrah, Video

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.