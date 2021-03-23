WATCH: Out or Not Out? Kyle Jamieson’s effort stirs up controversy in New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI

Controversy erupted during the second ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch when a catch from the Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jamieson was deemed not out, sparking social media outrage.

The incident occurred during the 15th over of the first innings when Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal uppishly drove a full-length delivery back to the bowler. In his follow-through, Jamieson went low to his left and grabbed the ball just inches off the surface of the pitch.

Umpire Chris Brow, who was at the non-striker’s end, gave the soft-signal of ‘out’ as the decision was sent upstairs. The third umpire Wayne Knights after having a look at the catch from multiple angles deemed that Jamieson wasn’t in full control of the ball and the white leather had touched the surface after the bowler fell on the ground.

The third umpire eventually deemed Tamim not out, saying: “I have got the ball on the ground and the player is not fully in control.”

Here’s the video:

How is this NOT a catch 😒 #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/dO074dpRK2 — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) March 23, 2021

Following the decision, many cricket fans and experts took to Twitter to express their views on the incident. While some claimed that Jamieson had taken a clean catch, others hailed the TV umpire for making the ‘right’ decision.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

This happens every game. If the umpires are giving this NOT OUT then be consistent….I can't remember the last time I've seen something like this given NOT OUT #Crazy https://t.co/ymitdRq586 — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) March 23, 2021

Tough call but the umpire has actually made the right decision by the laws. In the old days without the close up replays there would be no argument, batsman on his way. Cricket again finds a way to provide a bit of controversy. #NZvBAN #Cricket https://t.co/cRJnhakbOC — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 23, 2021

Not out !!!! Correct decision made. Clearly Jamieson wasn't in control of his body when the ball touched the ground as a diving body can only be considered as in control when it comes to complete halt. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/bfYwLrGkTk — Kartik O 🏏⚽🔗 (@KOCricket528) March 23, 2021

Well, I guess that umpire will be out…. of a job — Higgo (@Higgo74) March 23, 2021

As for the rulebook, the MCC law states: “The striker is out caught if a ball delivered by the bowler, not being a no-ball, touches his/her bat without having previously been in contact with any fielder, and is subsequently held by a fielder as a fair catch, as described in 33.2 and 33.3, before it touches the ground.”

The rule 33.3 further states: “The act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder’s person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement.”

The controversial ‘dropped catch’ was claimed when Tamim was batting on 34. The left-handed opener went on to score 78 (108) before being run out by James Neesham.