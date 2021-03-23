WATCH: Out or Not Out? Kyle Jamieson’s effort stirs up controversy in New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • Kyle Jamieson seemed to have taken a clean catch but the third umpire ruled it 'not-out'.

  • Twitterati divided over third-umpire's call.

Tamim Iqbal, Kyle Jamieson (Pic Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Controversy erupted during the second ODI between New Zealand and Bangladesh in Christchurch when a catch from the Kiwi all-rounder Kyle Jamieson was deemed not out, sparking social media outrage.

The incident occurred during the 15th over of the first innings when Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal uppishly drove a full-length delivery back to the bowler. In his follow-through, Jamieson went low to his left and grabbed the ball just inches off the surface of the pitch.

Umpire Chris Brow, who was at the non-striker’s end, gave the soft-signal of ‘out’ as the decision was sent upstairs. The third umpire Wayne Knights after having a look at the catch from multiple angles deemed that Jamieson wasn’t in full control of the ball and the white leather had touched the surface after the bowler fell on the ground.

The third umpire eventually deemed Tamim not out, saying: “I have got the ball on the ground and the player is not fully in control.”

Here’s the video:

Following the decision, many cricket fans and experts took to Twitter to express their views on the incident. While some claimed that Jamieson had taken a clean catch, others hailed the TV umpire for making the ‘right’ decision.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions:

As for the rulebook, the MCC law states: “The striker is out caught if a ball delivered by the bowler, not being a no-ball, touches his/her bat without having previously been in contact with any fielder, and is subsequently held by a fielder as a fair catch, as described in 33.2 and 33.3, before it touches the ground.”

The rule 33.3 further states: “The act of making a catch shall start from the time when the ball first comes into contact with a fielder’s person and shall end when a fielder obtains complete control over both the ball and his/her own movement.”

The controversial ‘dropped catch’ was claimed when Tamim was batting on 34. The left-handed opener went on to score 78 (108) before being run out by James Neesham.

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Kyle Jamieson, Video

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.