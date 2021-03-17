WATCH: RCB’s latest recruit Mohammed Azharuddeen effects a magical run-out in KCA President’s Cup T20

Wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammed Azharuddeen was one of the four uncapped players picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction.

Azharuddeen has been in the headlines since the start of this year for his superb performance in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Opening the batting for Kerala, the 26-year-old scored 214 runs across five matches in the tournament. He aggregated his runs at an average of 53.50 while maintaining a staggering strike-rate of 194.54 at the top of the order. During the match against Mumbai, he slammed 137 runs off just 54 deliveries.

Azharuddeen’s acrobatic stuff in the local tournament

RCB’s new recruit showcased his mettle with the bat and gloves in a local tournament in Kerala – KCA President’s Cup T20. Plying his trade for KCA Eagles, Azharuddeen took the cricket world by storm with his brilliant glove work.

During the KCA Tuskers’ innings, the batsmen tried to steal a quick single. At the same time, the cover fielder Rabin Krishnan ran in to field the ball and threw it towards the stumps. Soon, wicket-keeper Azharuddeen jumped in to collect the ball. Though he was in the air, he used his left-hand perfectly to dislodge the bails. The non-striker Sreenath was well short of his crease and given out by the on-field umpire.

Here’s the video:

Earlier, Azharuddeen scored 69 runs from 43 balls during his batting in the first innings. His knock helped KCA Eagles to reach 167.