WATCH: Seb Gotch grabs a stunning catch to dismiss Jake Carder in Sheffield Shield 2020-21

The ongoing Sheffield Shield 2020-21 has reached the business end with five fixtures to go (including two currently in progress) before the final game to be played between April 15 to 19. Queensland are at the top spot in the points table, while South Australia are at the bottom.

The tournament has already seen some brilliant batting, outstanding bowling and jaw-dropping fielding. One such instance was replicated again in the ongoing 21st match of the competition between Western Australia and Victoria at WACA ground in Perth.

It all happened in the 47th over of Western Australia’s first innings on Day 1 of the game when Victorian wicketkeeper Seb Gotch grabbed a stunner behind the stumps to dismiss batsman Jake Carder.

Victoria pacer Will Sutherland bowled a short of good length delivery to Carder, who ended up edging the ball. Gotch saw the opportunity as he dived towards his left and plucked a sensational catch to pack Carder’s short inning of 5 runs.

Watch the video here:

Bancroft’s century takes Western Australia out of early troubles

When Carder was dismissed, Western Australia were struggling at 114/5 in 47 overs. Then, opener Cameron Bancroft and wicketkeeper-batsman Josh Inglis steadied the ship to take their side out of hot waters. The pair stitched together a crucial stand of 87 runs for the fifth wicket.

Bancroft smashed a much-needed century for his side. He scored 113 runs from 228 deliveries, including 11 fours and two sixes, before Mitchell Perry removed him in the 75th over.

Inglis, on the other hand, continued scoring runs and soon reached his half-century. He yet again formed a vital partnership for his side with bowling all-rounder Joel Paris. The duo put together an unbeaten stand of 90 runs for the sixth wicket to take their side to 291/6 before umpires announced the stumps. Inglis is not out on 88 off 120 balls, while Paris is unbeaten at 46 from 82 deliveries.