WATCH: Thisara Perera smashes six sixes in an over en route to second fastest fifty in List A cricket

Thisara Perera entered his name into the record books on Sunday (March 28) as he became the first Sri Lankan player to smash six sixes in an over.

The 31-year-old achieved the feat during a Group A game of the Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament between Sri Lanka Army Sports Club and Bloomfield Cricket & Athletic Club.

In the truncated to 41-overs-a-side match, the Sri Lanka Army Sports Club captain Perera walked in to bat at No. 5 with 20 balls remaining in their innings. The all-rounder then hit Dilhan Cooray for six sixes in an over en route to second-fastest half-century in List A cricket. The off-spinner Cooray ended up conceding 73 runs in four overs.

The match was, however, declared a no result with rain playing spoilsport. Bloomfield were struggling at 73/6 after 17 overs in their chase of 319.

Here is the video:

Thisara perera hit 6 sixes in one over 😍😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/3gWDFTDEoQ — මදුරුවා 🇱🇰 (@Maduruwaonline) March 29, 2021

Perera is the second cricketer, after West Indies limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard, to record this feat in 2021. Pollard achieved the feat just three weeks prior to Perera when he hit Sri Lanka leg-spinner Akila Dhananjaya for six sixes in a T20 International in Antigua.

Overall, Perera is only the ninth player to smash six sixes in an over and the sixth to do so in domestic cricket. Only three players – Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh and Pollard – have achieved the feat in international cricket.

Sir Garfield Sobers (1968) was the first-ever player to hit six sixes in an over. Team India’s current head coach Ravi Shastri (1985), was the next to do it.