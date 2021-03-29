WATCH: Thisara Perera smashes six sixes in an over en route to second fastest fifty in List A cricket

  • Thisara Perera hit six sixes in an over during SLC's Major Clubs tournament.

  • For the record, Perera became the ninth player ever to hit six sixes in an over in List A cricket.

Thisara Perera (Pic Source: Twitter)
Thisara Perera entered his name into the record books on Sunday (March 28) as he became the first Sri Lankan player to smash six sixes in an over.

The 31-year-old achieved the feat during a Group A game of the Major Clubs Limited Over Tournament between Sri Lanka Army Sports Club and Bloomfield Cricket & Athletic Club.

In the truncated to 41-overs-a-side match, the Sri Lanka Army Sports Club captain Perera walked in to bat at No. 5 with 20 balls remaining in their innings. The all-rounder then hit Dilhan Cooray for six sixes in an over en route to second-fastest half-century in List A cricket. The off-spinner Cooray ended up conceding 73 runs in four overs.

The match was, however, declared a no result with rain playing spoilsport. Bloomfield were struggling at 73/6 after 17 overs in their chase of 319.

Here is the video:

Perera is the second cricketer, after West Indies limited-overs captain Kieron Pollard, to record this feat in 2021. Pollard achieved the feat just three weeks prior to Perera when he hit Sri Lanka leg-spinner Akila Dhananjaya for six sixes in a T20 International in Antigua.

Overall, Perera is only the ninth player to smash six sixes in an over and the sixth to do so in domestic cricket. Only three players – Herschelle Gibbs, Yuvraj Singh and Pollard – have achieved the feat in international cricket.

Sir Garfield Sobers (1968) was the first-ever player to hit six sixes in an over. Team India’s current head coach Ravi Shastri (1985), was the next to do it.

