West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 1st ODI: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination and Head to Head record

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua is all set to host the first One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series between West Indies and Sri Lanka on Wednesday (March 10).

The hosts are high in confidence as they pipped the visitors by 2-1 in the recently-concluded T20I series. The Caribbeans had a remarkable opening game, after which the tourists bounced back to level the series. The series-decided had gone down to the wire where West Indies eventually registered the victory.

Pitch report:

Batting at Viv Richards stadium has always been a tough task as the surface assist bowlers. Even the average first innings score show the reality, which is 236 runs only. The home team doesn’t have a good record at this venue as well. In 17 ODIs played at this ground, West Indies have only managed to register a win in three games. 5/27 – is the best bowling figure recorded by Jason Holder against India in 2017.

Head to Head record:

Matches played: 60 | West Indies Won: 28 | Sri Lanka Won: 29 | Tied: 0 | No result: 3

Playing Combination:

West Indies

The likes of Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shimron Hetmyer and Roston Chase will miss the series as they failed to reach the required fitness standards when the squad was announced. Kevin Sinclair, who impressed in the recently concluded T20I leg, is most likely to make his ODI debut. Jason Holder has also returned to the ODI outfit.

WI XI: Kieron Pollard (c), Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Darren Bravo, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed/Fabian Allen, Kevin Sinclair, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd.

Sri Lanka

Dasun Shanaka, who missed the T20I leg, will be available for the ODI series. Dimuth Karunaratne will lead the team after Angelo Mathews captained the T20I side in the absence of Shanaka. Ashen Bandara impressed in the T20Is, so he will get his place in ODIs as well.

SL XI: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Dasun Shanaka, Danushka Gunathilake, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Ashen Bandara, Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Niroshan Dickwella, Lakshan Sandakan.