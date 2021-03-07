West Indies vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: Preview – Pitch Report, Playing Combination and Head to Head record

  • The pitch at the Coolidge Cricket Ground is not a high-scoring one.

  • West Indies will take on Sri Lanka in the decider of their three-match T20I series on Sunday.

Angelo Mathews, Kieron Pollard at the toss (Pic Source: Twitter)
The third and final T20I of the three-match series between West Indies and Sri Lanka will be played at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on March 7.

The match is scheduled to start at 6:00 PM local time, 10:00 PM GMT or 3:30 AM IST (March 8), and it will be streamed live on FanCode.

The hosts, West Indies, will hope that the top-four of Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle and Nicholas Pooran offer a lot more than they have so far in the previous two games. Akeal Hosein, who had an impressive CPL, could replace Fabian Allen in the final XI.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka are unlikely to make any changes in their winning line-up.

Pitch report

Spinners are very effective at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, but disciplined fast bowling has also proven useful. This venue in Antigua is not the typical high-scoring one, majorly due to the slowness of the track. To set a big target for the opposition, at least a batsman needs to play patience knock and rotate strike at regular intervals. 160 has been a defendable total at this venue.

Head to Head record:

Matches played: 13 | West Indies Won: 6 | Sri Lanka Won: 7 | Tied: 0

Record of chasing teams at the venue:

Won – 1, Lost – 1, Tie – 0

Playing combination

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen/Akeal Hosein, Dwayne Bravo, Kevin Sinclair, Obed McCoy, Fidel Edwards

Sri Lanka: Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews (c), Ashen Bandara, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera

