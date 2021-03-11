WI vs SL: Cricketing world reacts to Danushka Gunathilaka given out obstructing the field

Posted On / /
Advertisement

  • During the first ODI against West Indies, Danushka Gunathilaka was given out in the most unusual fashion.

  • Gunathilaka's dismissal has sparked outrage on social media.

Danushka Gunathilaka and Kieron Pollard (Photo Source: Twitter)
Advertisement

Danushka Gunathilaka’s dismissal during the first ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka in Antigua has sparked outrage on social media.

The Sri Lankan opener was given out for ‘obstructing the field’ in the 22nd over of the first innings. Kieron Pollard bowled a short ball which Gunathilaka fended away.

Pathum Nissanka set off for a single but Gunathilaka, after taking a few steps, sent him back and moved back into his own crease. However, when Gunathilaka was stepping back, the ball deflected away from Pollard’s reach with the underside of the batsman’s foot.

Pollard immediately appealed and on-field umpire Joe Wilson gave a soft signal of ‘out’ before TV umpire Joe Wilson ruled that Gunathilaka had deliberately attempted to foil the run out.

In the meantime, the cricket fraternity didn’t miss out on the chance to share their views on the controversial dismissal.

Here’s how the cricket fraternity reacted on Twitter:

According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), guardians of the Laws of cricket: “The key part of the obstructing the field Law (37.2/37.3) is intent – which can be hard to judge. If the obstruction is wilful, it will be out, but if it’s accidental then it will be not out.”

TAGS: , , , , ,

CATEGORY: Danushka Gunathilaka, Twitter Reactions

For latest cricket news and updates, subscribe to our Daily Newsletter.

About the Author:
ANIRUDH SINGH
Anirudh is a die-hard cricket fan, loves playing, watching and talking about cricket. Cricket is his Religion & 'Sachin Tendulkar' his GOD. His motto of life is Eat, Sleep, Cricket, REPEAT!! You can write to him at anirudh@crickettimes.com or anirudhsingh2904@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter, Facebook & Linkedin.