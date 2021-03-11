WI vs SL: Cricketing world reacts to Danushka Gunathilaka given out obstructing the field

Danushka Gunathilaka’s dismissal during the first ODI between West Indies and Sri Lanka in Antigua has sparked outrage on social media.

The Sri Lankan opener was given out for ‘obstructing the field’ in the 22nd over of the first innings. Kieron Pollard bowled a short ball which Gunathilaka fended away.

Pathum Nissanka set off for a single but Gunathilaka, after taking a few steps, sent him back and moved back into his own crease. However, when Gunathilaka was stepping back, the ball deflected away from Pollard’s reach with the underside of the batsman’s foot.

Pollard immediately appealed and on-field umpire Joe Wilson gave a soft signal of ‘out’ before TV umpire Joe Wilson ruled that Gunathilaka had deliberately attempted to foil the run out.

In the meantime, the cricket fraternity didn’t miss out on the chance to share their views on the controversial dismissal.

Here’s how the cricket fraternity reacted on Twitter:

Just saw it….oh please! Not out — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) March 10, 2021

Don’t think that was willful at all. I wouldn’t appeal but hey 🤷🏿‍♂️🤷🏿‍♂️ — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) March 10, 2021

West Indies players can field! Wowza — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 10, 2021

Fielders are running in quickly and your out of your crease, your first thought would be to get home as quickly as possible, not stand 3 meters out of your crease, then meander back leisurely. I tried to search for a case to defend Gunathilaka but can't. 😟#SLvWI https://t.co/AztY3My3Qf — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 11, 2021

It’s official Cricket has gone bonkers … !!! https://t.co/eN9U8wVSg8 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 10, 2021

Jeez .. just saw this …. NOT OUT 8 days of the week . He only looks down when he feels something hit his boot in my opinion #WIvSL .. https://t.co/wakJKeos3I — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) March 11, 2021

@danushka_70 in my view did not wilfully attempt to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action. Very unfortunate for him to be dismissed via obstructing the field. @windiescricket @OfficialSLC #WIvSRI #OneDayInternational — Daren Ganga (@DarenGanga) March 10, 2021

According to the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), guardians of the Laws of cricket: “The key part of the obstructing the field Law (37.2/37.3) is intent – which can be hard to judge. If the obstruction is wilful, it will be out, but if it’s accidental then it will be not out.”