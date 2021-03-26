WI vs SL: Twitter reactions – Nkrumah Bonner’s maiden ton helps West Indies secure draw

A maiden Test century from Nkrumah Bonner inspired West Indies to draw the first Test against Sri Lanka at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Thursday. Bonner was pretty well assisted by Kyle Mayers, who scored a fighting half-ton to help his side in saving the Test match.

The hosts began their second innings at 34-1 on Day 5, still 340 runs behind and a massive challenge to earn a draw. Bonner stood like a wall and remained unbeaten on 113. He batted throughout the final day. At stumps, the Kraigg Brathwaite-led side reached 236 at the loss of 4 wickets.

Bonner and Mayers (52) added 105 runs for the third wicket and eliminated the visitors from bundling them out in order to register a victory.

For Lankans, Vishwa Fernando and Lasith Embuldeniya picked up two wickets each in the fourth innings.

Earlier, after winning the toss, the home side bowled out Sri Lanka for 169, with Jason Holder (5/27) bagging yet another fifer in his Test career. In reply, the West Indies scored 271 and gave a lead of 102 runs. Suranga Lakmal picked up five wickets for 47.

The Dimuth Karunaratne-led team came back strongly in the second essay, posting a humungous total of 476 on the scoreboard. The main highlight behind the big total was Pathum Nissanka, who smashed his maiden Test century. Niroshan Dickwella also shined with the willow and scored 96 runs.

