WI vs SL: WATCH – Danushka Gunathilaka given out obstructing the field in first ODI at Antigua

Sri Lanka opener Danushka Gunathilaka was given out for obstructing the field during the first ODI against West Indies in Antigua on Tuesday.

It all happened in the 22nd over of the first innings when Gunathilaka took a couple of steps out to take a single off a Kieron Pollard delivery but then decided against it. When he moved to get back into his crease, he kicked the ball away from Pollard’s reach with the underside of his left foot.

Pollard was seemingly dismayed at Gunathilaka’s actions and appealed against the left-handed batsman for obstructing the field.

On-field umpire Joe Wilson referred the call to the third umpire while giving a soft signal of ‘out’.

After going through the replays in slow-motion, the decision was upheld.

Here’s the video:

According to Clause 37.1.1 of ICC Playing Conditions, a batsman can be given out obstructing the field if “he wilfully attempts to obstruct or distract the fielding side by word or action.”

Gunathilaka played fluently for his 55 off 61 before getting dismissed. He hit seven fours and shared a 105-run opening stand with captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who scored 51 off 61.

The Sri Lankan innings lost their way after Gunathilaka’s dismissal and from 112/2 the tourists were all out for 232 in 49 overs.

The Men in Maroon surpassed that total in 47 overs with Shai Hope scoring 110 off 132 and his opening partner Evin Lewis adding 65 (90).