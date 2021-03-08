WI vs SL – WATCH: Fabian Allen takes a one-handed stunner to dismiss Danushka Gunathilaka

West Indies all-rounder Fabien Allen had a fabulous outing in the third T20I against Sri Lanka. He guided his side to a three-wicket win in the series decider at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Sunday night.

After bowling an economical spell and claiming one wicket in the first innings, the Jamaican scored an unbeaten 21 off just six balls as the Men in Maroon pulled off a low-scoring thriller.

Apart from his bowling and batting, Allen tormented the visitors with his fielding efforts as well. He took a lightning-fast return catch in the third over as Lankan opener Danushka Gunathilaka had to depart after scoring just nine runs.

The 25-year-old Allen was delighted with his efforts, and it was evident from his celebrations.

Here’s the video:

After Gunathilaka, Sri Lanka lost Pathum Nissanka and Niroshan Dickwella cheaply and were 27-3 at the end of powerplay overs. However, former skipper Dinesh Chandimal and Ashen Bandara guided their team to a competitive total of 131/4.

In reply, West Indies lost wickets at regular intervals and even looked set for a humiliating defeat. But, Allen’s quickfire 21 guided the hosts to the finish line.

It is worth mentioning that Allen was bought by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings at his base price of INR 75 lakh in the 2021 Players’ Auction last month.