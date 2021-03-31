WI vs SL, WATCH: “Happy hooker boy” – Jason Holder hilariously sledges Dhananjaya de Silva in 2nd Test

Jason Holder had a fun chat session during Day 2 of the ongoing second Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua.

The visitors were 106/3 in 45.5 overs when the pitch was not offering much to the bowlers as well. That’s when Holder decided to take it upon himself in order to motivate his teammates with some dazzling cheeky comments while standing at the slip cordon.

The official Twitter handle of Cricket West Indies (CWI) shared Holder’s video motivating the boys and passing some comments on the Lankan batters.

“Shannon what you bowling for at the stump, they already on the backfoot!,” said Holder.

Holder teased Dhananjaya de Silva, who was standing at the non-striker’s end. The all-rounder reminded Dhananjaya that he broke his arm the last time he toured the West Indies.

“Dhananjaya…Happy hooker boy, happy hooker. Your arm was broken the last time you were here,” added the former West Indies skipper.

“Stay your feets lads,” Holder concluded.

Here is the video:

Sound on for some chirp from Jason Holder😆 🔊 "Shannon what you bowlin fuh at the stump, they already on de backfoot!"#WIvSL #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/QOxESeUzTm — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 30, 2021

The hosts started the second day with their overnight score of 287/7. Rahkeem Cornwall played another important knock for the home side to take them to 354. Cornwall scored 73 from 92 deliveries.

In reply, Sri Lanka finished the day with a score of 136/3, with Dinesh Chandimal (34) and Dhananjaya (23) unbeaten in the middle. Sri Lanka were 77/3 when the duo of Chandimal and Dhananjaya took the responsibility to take their team out of troubles. The pair have added a stand of 59 runs for the fourth wicket, and the tourists are still behind 218 runs of the Windies’ total.

After the end of the day, Holder spoke about his antics on the field and said they needed something to motivate, so he decided to chirp from behind the wickets. He said it’s a pretty flat wicket and one has to show extreme patience to get a wicket here.

“It’s been a docile wicket, we have to find ways to motivate ourselves. It was pretty flat, I took the responsibility upon myself to encourage the guys. It was a really good effort from the bowlers so far, not a wicket where you can blast people out. It’s a pretty good wicket for batting, you have to be really patient and encouragement is a part of it. It’s pretty even-stevens. Our bowlers toiled really hard. If we had one or two more wickets at the close of play, we would have would have probably been a nudge ahead,” articulated Holder.