WI vs SL – WATCH: Kevin Sinclair performs a ‘somersault’ after dismissing Danushka Gunathilaka

Bowlers and their unique celebrations after taking a wicket have always impressed fans across the world. From the ‘marathon run’ of Imran Tahir to Sheldon Cottrell’s ‘salute’, the special celebrations of bowlers have grabbed a lot of attention.

The latest name in the exclusive list is Kevin Sinclair, who upped the ante by doing a ‘somersault’ celebration in his debut international game against Sri Lanka on Wednesday (March 3). Sinclair is widely known for his ‘somersaults’ in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). However, this time he did it in the international arena during the first T20I game versus Sri Lanka at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.

It all happened when Sinclair sent back Lankan opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka for 4 runs in the third over of the innings. After taking his maiden T20I wicket in his debut game, the 21-year-old jumped backwards, turned his body completely and finished on his feet.

The official Twitter handle of West Indies cricket shared a video of Sinclair making his extraordinary moves with a caption: “1st International Wicket, 1st Somersault with the #MenInMaroon, Great start to an international career. #SLvWI #MenInMaroon”

Here is the video:

Pollard’s 6-sixes take West Indies over the finish line

In the match, Sri Lanka posted 131/9 in their allotted 20 overs, with Pathum Nissanka (39) and Nirosha Dickwella (33) making the maximum contribution. In reply, the hosts chased down the paltry total in 13.1 overs.

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard reached a special milestone after he smashed 6 sixes in an over bowled by Akila Dananjaya. The right-handed batsman scored a quickfire 38 off 11 balls before Wanindu Hasaranga removed him.

Pollard became only the third batsman to hit 6 maximums in international cricket after South Africa’s Herschelle Gibbs and India’s Yuvraj Singh.

“A couple of things went through my mind before the sixth ball – before the last ball, I thought should I go for the six or take the 30 runs in the over? He went around the wicket and bowled it onto my pads; I told myself, ‘Wait, Polly, take a chance’. That’s how I have played my cricket all along, especially against the spinners. Today was my day; unfortunate for him, but this was a good win for our team,” said Pollard at the post-match presentation.