WI vs SL – WATCH: Kraigg Brathwaite shows lightning-fast speed to run out Oshane Fernando

Kraigg Brathwaite pulled off a stunning run-out to send Oshane Fernando back to the pavilion on Day 1 of the West Indies vs Sri Lanka first Test in Antigua on Sunday.

Opting to bowl first at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, new Windies captain Brathwaite introduced spin into the attack after just seven overs and got an immediate result. Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne fell to the off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall for 12 after a sharp catch by John Campbell at forward short-leg.

Brathwaite’s lightning-fast speed and accuracy then removed Fernando. Left-handed batsman Lahiru Thirimanne nudged the ball into the offside, and the batsmen set off for a quick single, but Fernando was well short of his crease when Braithwaite, running in from cover, hit the stumps directly at the striker’s end.

Later, Jason Holder, who has been freed from the responsibilities of captaincy, took 5-27 as the hosts bundled out Sri Lanka for 169 in their first innings.

Here is the video of Brathwaite’s brilliance:

The Sri Lanka innings contained only 11 fours – a mark of the bowlers’ accuracy on a testing pitch.

“I’m glad I could put us in a great position,” Holder said after the end of the opening day’s play.

“There was a bit of moisture upfront, and we probably didn’t utilize the new ball as well as we would’ve liked.

“But it was good for myself and Kemar to set them up. We knew if we make early inroads, we could get into their lower order. It was a good day for Kraigg Brathwaite as captain. Winning the first day was crucial and hopefully, we can press home the advantage,” he added.