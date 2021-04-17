AB de Villiers’ wife Danielle reveals where the RCB star proposed her for marriage

AB de Villiers has already earned many admirers for his 360-degree batting range. Known for his innovative shots and keeping his calm under pressure, the Proteas batsman released his autobiography in 2016 and gave a glimpse of his personal life.

The 37-year-old made the rounds for his exciting love story. Recently, the Bela-Bela born cricketer’s wife Danielle de Villiers took to her social media to answer some questions about their personal lives.

One of the users asked where the right-hander had met his wife and was it a love marriage. He was further curious to know who proposed first and where did the proposal happen.

Responding to the user, Danielle revealed that they had a love marriage, and De Villiers had proposed to her at Taj Mahal in Agra. The whole story is quite interesting as, according to his autobiography, the former South-African skipper first met his wife at the foot of the Waterberg Mountains when he was accompanying his mother to a game lodge for lunch.

After the lunch, he was introduced to the lodge’s owner John Swart and his pretty daughter Danielle.

The South African cricketer and singer admitted to being smitten by Danielle’s eyes in the first meet. While returning, De Villiers couldn’t resist asking his mother for Danielle’s number. The two got talking on text.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) cricketer admits that there wasn’t much progress in the first few years with Danielle busy in her education.

When she met de Villiers again at his brother’s marriage, the two finally struck a chord. Danielle mesmerised everyone with her voice at the wedding.

And it was during the IPL 2012 that the talisman planned a surprise proposal to his would-be wife. De Villiers took her to the Taj Mahal in Agra and bent down on his knee to propose her.

Flattered by his romantic gesture, Danielle accepted the ring and the two got married.