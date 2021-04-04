Anil Kumble-led ICC Committee makes key changes in LBW reviews, but sticks with “Umpire’s Call”

The ICC Cricket Committee has made key changes in the Decision Review System (DRS) calls for LBW dismissals.

The Umpire’s Call, which has left the cricketing fraternity divided regarding their opinion since its inception, was once again retained by the apex cricketing body.

The ICC Cricket Committee head Anil Kumble explained why the controversial Umpire’s Call has not been removed from the gentlemen’s game.

“The Cricket Committee had an excellent discussion around Umpire’s Call and analysed its use extensively. The principle underpinning DRS was to correct clear errors in the game whilst ensuring the role of the umpire as the decision-maker on the field of play was preserved, bearing in mind the element of prediction involved with the technology. Umpire’s Call allows that to happen, which is why it is important it remains,” Kumble said.

Also, three other changes to the DRS and 3rd Umpire protocols have been approved. They are as follows:

For LBW reviews, the height margin of the Wicket Zone will be lifted to the top of the stumps to ensure the same Umpire’s Call margin around the stumps for both height and width. A player will be able to ask the umpire whether a genuine attempt has been made to play the ball before deciding to review an LBW decision. The 3rd Umpire will check a replay of any short-run that has been called and correct any error prior to the next ball being bowled.

Apart from this, two changes have been made in the women’s ODI playing conditions.

Firstly, the discretionary 5-over batting powerplay has been removed and secondly, all tied games will be decided by a Super Over.

(With ICC Inputs)