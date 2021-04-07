AUSW vs NZW: WATCH – Ellyse Perry’s jaw-dropping effort to save a certain six at the boundary rope

In the recently concluded second One Day International (ODI) between Australia Women and New Zealand Women, the Aussies registered a 71-run victory. The Meg Lanning-led side successfully defended 271/7 and also sealed the three-match series 2-0.

During the game at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui, Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry displayed a tremendous fielding effort and almost grabbed an unbelievable catch. It all happened in the 37th over of White Ferns’ chase bowled by spinner Georgia Wareham.

Wareham bowled a tossed up delivery to batswoman Maddy Green with the New Zealanders struggling at 166/5. Green came down the track and slapped the ball towards the long-on region, where Perry was positioned.

For a moment, it looked like the ball would easily sail over the boundary; however, Perry jumped at the right moment to pluck it behind her head. The New South Wales star then had the presence of mind to release the white leather before she landed beyond the rope.

Here is the video:

Stop it, @EllysePerry! 🤯 Is there anything in the cricket world that she cannot do?! 💫 Best female player in the world right now? 🤔 She helped @AusWomenCricket ​to a record-breaking 22 straight ODI wins 👏 pic.twitter.com/DFhnQ0RTlo — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) April 7, 2021

Australia continue the unreal winning streak

New Zealand women were eventually bundled out for 200, losing the contest by 71 runs. Amelia Kerr was their highest scorer with 47 from 70 balls.

Aussie opener Rachael Haynes was named ‘Player of the Match’ for her 87-run knock off 105 deliveries, including eight boundaries. Apart from Haynes, wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy and skipper Lanning smashed 44 and 49 runs, respectively.

With the victory, the Aussie women cricket team have continued their unreal winning streak, which now stands at 23 wins. They have been unbeaten from 1,262 days in the 50-over format.

After the victory, Haynes spoke about Australia’s ambition to do well in the upcoming 50-over World Cup in New Zealand.

“There’s no doubt, and we’ve never shied away from speaking about our ambition to win that one-day World Cup. There’s a lot of water to go under the bridge; it’s still 12 months away, but to miss out on playing in the final in England a few years ago was really a line-in-the-sand moment for our group in how we wanted to play our cricket and I think we’ve done a good job in bringing that to life,” said Aussie vice-captain Haynes as quoted by cricket.com.au.