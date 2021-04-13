BoycottSwiggy trends on Twitter after their cheeky dig at Rohit Sharma; issues clarification later

It was strange and bizarre to see Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma being trended on social media during their IPL 2021 encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Online food delivery app Swiggy trended along with Rohit after a photoshopped image of the Mumbaikar near a vada pav stall went viral on social media. Swiggy’s Twitter handle eventually shared a doctored image from a user who showed Rohit reaching out for the food at a vada paav stall.

Sharing the image, they wrote: “Haters will say it’s photoshopped!”

The tweet has not gone down well with most of the cricket fans as they lashed out at the food delivery platform. Swiggy quickly deleted their tweet and issued a clarification.

“A special message to the Hitman’s fans We reposted a fan’s tweet in good humour. While the image was not created by us, we do admit it could’ve been worded better. It was not meant to offend anyone in the least. Needless to say, we’re always with the Paltan,” they captioned their another post.

But till then the damage was already done.

Here is how fans reacted to Swiggy’s post:

Last time as I remember we were asked to #BoycottZomato and today #BoycottSwiggy Cant understand where from a bachelorette eat. Please address this issue for all. #StudentsLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/MEnzqiKarX — Inaya (@I4InayaKhan) April 13, 2021

Shameless Big Apps can do for Publicity!😕

Running Agendas On Social Media, Defaming National Players.Huh!

Should Issue Public Apology to Rohit Sharma…#BoycottSwiggy #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/4OUoO0wTTz — Trishaᴶᵃˢᵐⁱⁿⁱᵃⁿ♡ (@Prettyxfollies_) April 13, 2021

Disrespect to India's National Team Vice Captain and Idol for millions of young cricketers is unacceptable and intolerable. It can't be tolerated. I will never order food from this shit platform. #BoycottSwiggy pic.twitter.com/B0Jif89F4r — Raj Aryan #MI (@RajAryanTrue) April 13, 2021