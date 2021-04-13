#BoycottSwiggy trends on Twitter after their cheeky dig at Rohit Sharma; issues clarification later

  • Fans lashed out at Swiggy for their distasteful tweet on Rohit Sharma.

  • Rohit is currently leading Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2021.

It was strange and bizarre to see Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma being trended on social media during their IPL 2021 encounter against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Online food delivery app Swiggy trended along with Rohit after a photoshopped image of the Mumbaikar near a vada pav stall went viral on social media. Swiggy’s Twitter handle eventually shared a doctored image from a user who showed Rohit reaching out for the food at a vada paav stall.

Sharing the image, they wrote: “Haters will say it’s photoshopped!”

The tweet has not gone down well with most of the cricket fans as they lashed out at the food delivery platform. Swiggy quickly deleted their tweet and issued a clarification.

“A special message to the Hitman’s fans We reposted a fan’s tweet in good humour. While the image was not created by us, we do admit it could’ve been worded better. It was not meant to offend anyone in the least. Needless to say, we’re always with the Paltan,” they captioned their another post.

But till then the damage was already done.

Here is how fans reacted to Swiggy’s post:

