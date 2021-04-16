Cricket Australia announces national contracts of women players for 2021-22

On Thursday, Cricket Australia announced the list of 15 women’s players who have been offered national contracts for 2021-22.

The contracts are based on the performance of the players during the past 12 months. As per National Selection Panel, players will represent Australian teams over the year ahead.

Cricket Australia’s National Selector Shawn Flegler said: “We’ve been focussing on winning the trophy back since our loss to India in the semi-final of the 2017 World Cup. The World Cup in New Zealand is, therefore, a big focus for the players and also the home series against our all-time rivals England and India”.

“We now have Darcie Brown replacing Delissa Kimmince as she has decided to retire from the game. The batting order is power-packed as Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy and Rachael Haynes are all in their best forms. It’s a very tough fold to bowl out easily”.

“Our pacers have also had a great year. Megan Schutt performed excellently on the recent tour of New Zealand has continued to perform consistently after that. Tayla Vlaeminck in her return from injury with her pace, bounce and movement has been impressive in New Zealand while Darcie has successfully handled the step up to international cricket with professionalism”, he added.

The Australian women’s team is going to host India and England this summer before heading to New Zealand for the ICC World Cup that is to be held in March 2022.

Cricket Australia contracted women’s players: