Cricketers wish Rohit Sharma on his 34th birthday; ICC labels him as the “Master of Pull Shot”

Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 34th birthday on Friday. Rohit is the vice captain of the Indian national team in limited overs format. The right-hander plays for Mumbai Indians (MI) in IPL and Mumbai in the domestic circuit.

The veteran cricketer has played 227 ODI matches and amassed 9205 runs at an average of 48.96. He occupies the seventh spot in the list of highest run getters for India in ODIs. Rohit has piled up 2864 runs in 111 matches, making him third in the list of highest run getters in the world.

Netizens and his peers took to social media to post pictures and videos of the veteran wishing him on his birthday. One such video was posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) featuring some of the best pull shots by the swashbuckling opener.

“Could watch this all day Happy birthday to the master of the pull shot, @ImRo45,” ICC captioned the video.

Here’s the video:

Could watch this all day 😍 Happy birthday to the master of the pull shot, @ImRo45 🎂 pic.twitter.com/RsihxBvnmL — ICC (@ICC) April 30, 2021

Some of the other people who wished the maestro were Khaleel Ahmed, Suresh Raina, Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), and his current IPL team MI

The young pacer Khaleel praised Rohit for his immaculate timing and wished him a flurry of records.

“Your extraordinary connection between bat and ball is something that everyone loves and enjoys to watch while you are playing at the ground. Play and create many more records Hundred points symbol. Happy birthday brother @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohitSharma #HappyBirthdayRohit #HitmanDay,” India pacer Khaleel Ahmed wrote on Twitter

Your extraordinary connection between bat and ball is something that everyone loves and enjoys to watch while you are playing at the ground. Play and create many more records 💯. Happy birthday brother @ImRo45 #HappyBirthdayRohitSharma #HappyBirthdayRohit #HitmanDay pic.twitter.com/k6VcDizSgz — Khaleel Ahmed (@imK_Ahmed13) April 30, 2021

MI compiled a video of Shane Bond, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Aditya Tare, and Chris Lynn reminiscing some fabulous knocks by the cricketer for their franchise.

“He’s my favourite player in the world to watch bat. #OneFamily lavish praise on the Hitman on his birthday and relive some of his famous #MI knocks,” MI captioned the video.

Former Indian team member Suresh Raina posted a picture with Rohit in which both are seen in their respective IPL team’s colours.

“Wish you a very happy birthday Brotherman @ImRo45. Wish you good health, happiness, and loads of success in the coming year & always,” Suresh Raina extended his wishes.

Wish you a very Happy Birthday Brotherman @ImRo45 .. Wish you good health, happiness, and loads of success in the coming year & always. 🎉🎉🤗 pic.twitter.com/wpmpmdq3MG — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 30, 2021

On the other hand, BCCI tweeted some of the key moments in the cricketer’s professional life.

” Only batsman to hit three double ODI tons. Member of #TeamIndia’s 2007 World T20 & 2013 Champions Trophy triumphs 14,684 intl runs & going strong. Here’s wishing @ImRo45 a very happy birthday. Sit back and enjoy HITMAN’s superb knock vs Australia,” tweeted BCCI.