CSK CEO issues clarification over Moeen Ali’s request to remove the alcoholic brand’s logo from his jersey

On Sunday, the media outlets were flooded with news of Moeen Ali requesting Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to remove the logo of an alcoholic brand from their jersey.

CSK jersey bears the logo of SNJ 10000 – an alcoholic product of the Chennai-based SNJ Distilleries – one of their official sponsors.

However, later, CSK CEO Kasi Vishwanathan issued a clarification statement denying all the rumours circulated on Sunday. “There has been no request by Moeen to CSK to remove any logo,” the CSK CEO was quoted as saying by IANS news agency.

Moeen, who was bought by the three times IPL winner at the 2021 auction for a whopping price of 7 crores, will don the yellow jersey for the first time.

The southpaw, who was earlier with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), is pretty excited to take on his new roles and represent CSK.

“I think it’s something on every player’s wish to play under MS. I think it’s the confidence and clarity he gives people. It’s exciting,” said Moeen Ali as quoted by the CSK website.

“I’ve spoken to players who have played under MS and they tell me how he improves their game. I believe a great captain does that,” he added.

Having played 19 matches in IPL so far, and amassing 309 runs at a phenomenal strike rate of 158.46, Moeen has also proved his mettle as an all-rounder by taking ten wickets. He will be keen to play the opening game against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 10.