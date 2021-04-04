David Warner shares a lovely post for wife Candice on their sixth marriage anniversary

Australia’s swashbuckling batsman David Warner, on Sunday, took to Instagram to wish his wife Candice on the occasion of their sixth marriage anniversary.

Warner shared a couple of pictures with the love of his life and captioned his post as: “6 years strong, Happy Anniversary my love. I love you with all my heart. @candywarner1 #love #together.”

Responding to her husband’s lovely post, Candice wrote: “6 years married and a lifetime to go. Happy Wedding anniversary my darling husband. I love you @davidwarner31.”

Warner joined his Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), in Chennai last week. He will be in quarantine for the next couple of days as per BCCI’s SOPs for the upcoming season.

Warner is the third-highest run-scorer overall and top scorer among overseas players in the history of IPL. So far, he has clubbed 5,254 runs from 142 matches at an average of 42.71. The southpaw has slammed four tons and 48 fifties in the IPL.

Last year, under his captaincy, SRH managed to qualify for the playoffs but suffered a loss against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Qualifier 2.

The Orange Army will begin their IPL 2021 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 11.