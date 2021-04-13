ECB announces full fixtures for England Women vs India Women series

On Tuesday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced the complete list of fixtures for the England Women versus India Women series, which includes one Test, three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many T20 Internationals (T20Is), starting in June.

The series will begin with a single Test from June 16-19. It will be England’s first red-ball game since the 2019 Ashes. On the other hand, India will be playing their first match of the longest format since November 2014, when they met South Africa Women in Mysore.

After the Test, both teams will have a face-off in the ODI series, followed by the T20I-leg. The ODIs will begin on June 27. Similarly, the fixtures of the shortest format will commence from July 9.

English skipper Heather Knight expressed her excitement for the upcoming India tour of England. She said that last year was quite challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic but to start the summer with the India series is quite exciting.

“Knowing we have got such a packed schedule is amazing. Last year [with coronavirus impacting the game] was quite tough, not knowing what we were preparing for and what we had coming up,” said Knight as quoted by Sky Sports.

After the India series, England will host New Zealand Women for the T20I and ODI games, followed by a tour to Pakistan before completing The Hundred – England’s franchise-based 100-ball cricket tournament starting on July 21.

“To have big international tours from India and New Zealand, The Hundred, a trip to Pakistan and then a massive year next year [is great] – this year is going to be massive in our preparations for 2022,” added Knight.

England Women vs India Women full schedule:

Only Test: June 16-19 at Bristol

ODI series:

First ODI : June 27 at Bristol

: June 27 at Bristol Second ODI: June 30 at Taunton

June 30 at Taunton Third ODI: July 3 at Worcester

T20I series: