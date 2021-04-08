From Harsha Bhogle to Aakash Chopra: Full List of commentators for IPL 2021

Star Sports India, the official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League (IPL), has announced 100 commentators across language feeds for the 14th season of the tournament.

The IPL 2021 will be broadcasted in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi on Star Sports India. All the matches will also be streamed live on hotstar.com and Disney+Hotstar app.

The eight participating teams will meet each other twice in a round-robin format during the league stage, starting April 9, before the top four battle out in the playoffs, followed by the summit clash on May 30.

The evening games of IPL 2021 are scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST, while the afternoon fixtures will commence at 3:30 pm IST. Overall, there would be a total of 11 doubleheaders where six teams will play three matches in the afternoon, while the remaining two sides would have two afternoon games.

Here is the full list of commentators for IPL 2021:

World Feed: Matthew Hayden, Kevin Pietersen, Michael Slater, Danny Morrisson, Ian Bishop, Harsha Bhogle, Simon Doull, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Daren Ganga, Sunil Gavaskar, Mark Nicholas, Ajit Agarkar, Nick Knight, Deep Dasgupta, Rohan Gavaskar, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Murli Kartik, Anjum Chopra, Lisa Sthalekar, Mel Jones, Alan Wilkins

Dugout: Scott Styris, Brett Lee, Dominic Cork, Brian Lara, Graeme Swann.

Talent joining remotely for few matches as a guest: Kevin Pietersen, Shane Watson, Ross Taylor, Dale Steyn, Nasser Hussain

Hindi: Aakash Chopra, Nikhil Chopra, Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, RP Singh, Deep Dasgupta, Sunil Gavaskar

Tamil: Abhinav Mukund, Subramaniam Badrinath, Hemang Badani, Yo Mahesh, Sadagopan Ramesh, Radhakrishnan Sreenivasan, Muthuraman R, K V Sathyanarayanan, RJ Balaji, Krishnamachari Srikanth, Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Russel Arnold

Kannada: Venkatesh Prasad, GK Anil Kumar, Akhil Balachandra, Srinivasa Murthy, Bharat Chipli, Vijay Bharadwaj, Vinay Kumar

Telugu: Venugopal Rao, Ashish Reddy, MSK Prasad, Kaushik NC, Kalyan Krishna, Sashikant Avulapalli

Bengali: Ranadeb Bose, Joydeep Mukherjee, Boria Majumdar, Sanjeeb Mukherjea, Saradindu Mukherjee, Laxmi Ratan Shukla, Gautam Bhattacharya, Debashish Datta

Marathi: Vinod Kambli, Sandeep Patil, Amol Muzumdar, Snehal Pradhan, Kunal Date, Prasanna Sant, Chaitanya Sant

Malayalam: Shiyas Mohammed, Vishnu Hariharan, CM Deepak, Sony Cheruvathur, Tinu Yohannan, Raiphi Gomez.