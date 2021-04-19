From Ravichandran Ashwin to Dinesh Karthik: Cricket fraternity mourns Tamil Actor Vivekh’s demise

Veteran Tamil actor and comedian Vivekh, aged 59, passed away on Saturday at SIMS hospital in Chennai. As per media reports, the actor was admitted to the hospital on Friday after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

Vivekh, who starred in over 200 films over the last three decades, was a Padma Shree recipient and a social activist. He was last seen on screen in the Tamil film Dharala Prabhu, which was a remake of the Hindi movie Vicky Donor.

After his sudden demise, several cricketers paid their heartfelt tribute to the legendary actor. Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin took to Twitter and wrote: “My heartfelt condolences to the family and fans of #ActorVivek !! I can’t believe you are no more.”

My heartfelt condolences to the family and fans of #ActorVivek !! I can’t believe you are no more😢😢#ripvivek — Follow safety protocols! Take your vaccine🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) April 17, 2021

Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik condoled the death of the senior Tamil actor and wrote: “A legend who drove social messages through his humour in the movies. My personal favourites being MINNALE and RUN, amongst others. May his soul rest in peace.”

மரணம் மனிதனுக்கு நிச்சயம் என தெரிந்த பின்னும் அதனை மனம் ஏனோ ஏற்க மறுக்கிறது ஒரு சிலரை இழக்கும் போது மட்டும் A legend who drove social messages through his humour in the https://t.co/uQc5sF7vwD personal favourites being MINNALE and RUN amongst others.May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/KRQ7FEf3oG — DK (@DineshKarthik) April 17, 2021

Washington Sundar also expressed his shock at Vivekh’s passing and wished prayers and strength to his family.

“Shocked beyond words to hear the passing away of @Actor_Vivek. You were an epitome of energy who made us all laugh so much and made our childhood so memorable. Your greatness will live through your trees you planted. My prayers and strength to your family. #RIPVivekSir,” tweeted Sundar.

Shocked beyond words to hear the passing away of @Actor_Vivek. You were an epitome of energy who made us all laugh so much and made our childhood so memorable. Your greatness will live through your trees you planted. My prayers and strength to your family. #RIPVivekSir — Washington Sundar (@Sundarwashi5) April 17, 2021

Indian pacer T Natarajan wrote: “Rest in peace, Vivek sir !!Broken heart, We miss u !! #RIPVivekSir”

Rest in peace vivek sir !!💔 We miss u !!#RIPVivekSir pic.twitter.com/Ilc0z04RFa — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) April 17, 2021

Mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy admired the actor for planting millions of trees and living life with a brilliant example.

“HARI um SHIVAN um ONNU, ATHAI ARIYATHAVAN VAIYIL MANNU”- @Actor_Vivek Lots to learn from the way @Actor_Vivek has lived his life. He has given a lot to the society by his comedy and to nature by planting millions of trees. A brilliant example of leading life. #RIPVivekSir” Varun wrote on the micro-blogging website.

"HARI um SHIVAN um ONNU, ATHAI ARIYATHAVAN VAIYIL MANNU"- @Actor_Vivek.

Lots to learn from the way @Actor_Vivek has lived his life. He has given alot to the society by his comedy and to nature by planting millions of trees. A brilliant example of leading life. #RIPVivekSir — Varun Chakaravarthy (@chakaravarthy29) April 17, 2021

Former Indian cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath wrote: “There was a hidden message in his comedy a versatile actor, thank you for all the entertainment over the years, condolences to his family & friends #ripvivek #விவேக்.”